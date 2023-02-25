Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.