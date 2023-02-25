Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 340,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 228,121 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

