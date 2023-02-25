Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 60,866 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,866 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.89% of Equity Residential worth $481,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 121.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.