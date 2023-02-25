Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 523,089 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,756,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523,089 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.99% of MetLife worth $471,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,435,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,231,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 62.9% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 651.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

MetLife Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. 5,222,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,887. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

