Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $593.41 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,588 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Raytheon Technologies worth $593,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. 3,915,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

