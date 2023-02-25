Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,234 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.53% of Conagra Brands worth $551,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

CAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

