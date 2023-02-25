Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,728 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Intuit worth $383,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.44.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.81. 4,044,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

