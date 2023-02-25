Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $494,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

