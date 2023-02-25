Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

LUN stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

