LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05). 494,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 233,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.58 ($0.04).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

