Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

LBLCF opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

