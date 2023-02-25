Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $170.22 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00005227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $170.22 million and $20.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007417 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001290 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.