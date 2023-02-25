Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.31. 1,394,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $295,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $69,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

