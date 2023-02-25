Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Life Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE LSI traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Creative Planning raised its position in Life Storage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 562.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

