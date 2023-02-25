LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.60 million-$45.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 203,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amundi increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

