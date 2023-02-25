Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,856 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $435.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.