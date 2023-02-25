Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 192,310 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Sterling Check worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 99.5% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Sterling Check Company Profile

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.27. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

