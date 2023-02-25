Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 123,779 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,779 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

