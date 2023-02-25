Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Himax Technologies worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 118,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.68 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

