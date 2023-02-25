Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,534 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

