Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.97 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.10 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

