Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $21.64 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

