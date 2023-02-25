Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 39,156 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

