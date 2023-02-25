Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 196,949 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,949 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

