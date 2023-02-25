Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.40. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

