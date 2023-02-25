Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,079 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

