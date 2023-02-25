Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

