Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $310.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.