Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

