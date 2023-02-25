Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 508 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.