Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 to $5.10 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LNTH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 1,737,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,144. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

About Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

