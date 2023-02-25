Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 to $5.10 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,996,000 after buying an additional 133,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $45,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

