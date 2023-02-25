Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 to $5.10 EPS.
LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.
NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,144. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $87.47.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
