Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.50 million during the quarter. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

