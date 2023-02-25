L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.15. 1,034,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,171. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.16. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.