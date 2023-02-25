Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 over the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

