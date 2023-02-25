Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.