KuCoin Token Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $829.56 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.43 or 0.00036781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

