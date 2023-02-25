Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. 1,667,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,611. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

