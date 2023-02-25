Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $421,000. GHE LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 29.1% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. 1,642,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

