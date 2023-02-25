Kinetik (KNTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Kinetik to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.