Kinetik (KNTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Kinetik to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.
Kinetik Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99.
Kinetik Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinetik (KNTK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.