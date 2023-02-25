Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.68

Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.68 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 78.20 ($0.94). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,029,744 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Kier Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

