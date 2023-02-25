Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Keppel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

About Keppel

(Get Rating)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.