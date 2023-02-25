Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $726.22

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 726.22 ($8.75) and traded as high as GBX 815 ($9.81). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 798 ($9.61), with a volume of 39,665 shares trading hands.

Keller Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.07 million, a P/E ratio of 871.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 793.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 726.44.

About Keller Group

(Get Rating)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.