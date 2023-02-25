Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $370.24 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $370.24 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00079104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,427,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

