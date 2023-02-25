Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.33 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAMN. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Down 1.0 %

KAMN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 178,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kaman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.