Kalyani Tandon Sells 610 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $23,503.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,207 shares in the company, valued at $508,865.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Kalyani Tandon sold 112 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $4,216.80.
Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %
Intapp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. 279,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $39.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.