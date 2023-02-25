Kalyani Tandon Sells 610 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $23,503.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,207 shares in the company, valued at $508,865.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Kalyani Tandon sold 112 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $4,216.80.

Intapp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. 279,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

