Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.74

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.74 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 135.40 ($1.63). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 134.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 2,033,387 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JUP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 106 ($1.28) to GBX 142 ($1.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.40 ($1.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 689.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,095.24%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

