iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $57.48 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

