Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

IRDM opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,172 shares of company stock worth $10,407,032. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

