Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick Sells 181 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $11,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,433,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %
Iridium Communications stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
